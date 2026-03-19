Ending TB Achievable Despite Global Challenges — WHO

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

World Health Organisation (WHO) has affirmed that it is possible to get back on track and turn the tide on the Tuberculosis (TB) epidemic, even in a challenging global environment.

According to WHO, with decisive country leadership, increased domestic and international investment, rapid uptake of new WHO recommendations and innovations, accelerated action, and strong multisectoral collaboration, ending TB is not just aspirational, it’s achievable.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, stated this in his message ahead of the World TB Day, globally celebrated on March 24.

Ghebreyesus said to get to that stage where TB would be eradicated, several actions should be taking several fronts, putting investment in TB care as a smart economic decision on fore front.

“Every dollar invested in TB generates up to 43 dollars in health and economic returns — through stronger economies, healthier workforces and more resilient societies.

“Second, we must accelerate innovation and scale‑up. Breakthrough diagnostics and treatments must be rolled out rapidly and equitably, including near point‑of‑care tests that can transform early detection.

Advertisement

“Third, we must put people at the centre of the TB response. TB services must be accessible, affordable, stigma‑free and community‑driven,’’ he said.

The WHO chief said civil society and people affected by TB must be partners, not afterthoughts and that every effort to end TB also strengthened health security.

He assured that WHO would continue to provide global leadership, working with governments, partners and communities to protect hard‑won gains and accelerate progress.

Ghebreyesus said the theme of World TB Day 2026, “Yes! We Can End TB: Led by countries, powered by people” is both a call to action and a message of hope.

“On World Tuberculosis Day, we honour the millions of lives lost to tuberculosis, and we stand in solidarity with the people, families and communities who continue to live with this preventable and curable disease.

Advertisement

“We also pay tribute to health workers on the front lines, to national TB programmes, civil society, advocates, partners and donors. Your dedication is saving lives and sustaining hope.

“Global efforts to combat tuberculosis have saved an estimated 83 million lives since 2000.

“Progress has been made in testing, treatment, prevention and research. But progress is not victory,’’ he said.

According to him, every single day, nearly 3,500 people die from TB, and close to 30,000 fall ill.

The WHO chief said TB remained one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, and a major driver of poverty, inequality and antimicrobial resistance.

At the UN General Assembly in 2023, he said world leaders adopted bold new targets to end TB.

Advertisement

“Since then, the world has changed dramatically, and funding cuts make it much more difficult to reach those targets.

“But that doesn’t mean we give up on them. Far from it. It just means we work harder and smarter.

“WHO is playing a central role in this effort. Over the past year, we have delivered new policies, guidelines and tools to expand access to rapid diagnostics, shorter and fully oral treatment regimens, better care for children, and stronger TB prevention.

“And through the TB Vaccine Accelerator, we’re supporting countries to prepare for the rapid integration of new TB vaccines into health systems should they succeed in phase three trials,’’ he said.

World TB Day held every year on March 24th is to commemorate the day Dr Robert Koch announced the discovery of mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria that causes TB.

World TB Day is a day to acknowledge the presence of the disease and increase efforts to eliminate it.