Trachoma No Longer Public Health Threat In Algeria — WHO

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The World Health Organisation (WHO) has validated Algeria’s elimination of trachoma as a public health problem, making it the 10th country in Africa and the 29th globally to achieve the milestone.

Disclosing this on X on Thursday, WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, described the achievement as a historic public health milestone.

“Algeria’s elimination of trachoma is a historic triumph rooted in a century-long commitment. It proves that with sustained political will and strong leadership, neglected tropical diseases can be eliminated,” he said.

According to WHO, trachoma, a highly infectious eye disease, remains the leading infectious cause of blindness worldwide, affecting about 1.9 million people with visual impairment.

The disease, caused by Chlamydia trachomatis, spreads through contact with infected eye discharge, and repeated infections can lead to blindness.

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The global health body further stated that Algeria’s efforts date back to the early 20th century, with the establishment of the Pasteur Institute of Algeria in 1909.

Following independence, local health experts, including Mohamed Aouchiche, advanced the campaign, supported by a national healthcare system that began offering free services in 1974.

It also noted that over the years, the country implemented WHO’s SAFE strategy, which includes surgery for advanced cases, antibiotic treatment, improved hygiene practices and enhanced access to water and sanitation.

To accelerate progress, Algeria introduced a targeted strategy between 2013 and 2015, focusing on affected southern regions, with coordinated interventions and surveillance.

WHO-compliant surveys conducted in 2022 confirmed that elimination thresholds were achieved, while additional measures, including door-to-door screening, were implemented in areas that required further intervention.

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WHO noted that in December 2025, Algeria’s Ministry of Health submitted documentation confirming that the country met WHO criteria for elimination, citing strong health systems, improved sanitation and widespread access to eye care services.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, said the achievement demonstrated that sustained and coordinated efforts can successfully combat neglected tropical diseases. He noted that the elimination would significantly improve the quality of life for affected populations, particularly vulnerable groups.

Also, Algeria’s Minister of Health, Mohamed Seddik Ait Messaoudene, described the validation as a collective national success built on decades of commitment and collaboration.

The global health body, however, advised that surveillance must continue to prevent a resurgence, noting that it is supporting Algerian health authorities to sustain the gains.