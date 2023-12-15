Enugu First Lady Accused Of Complicity As Teacher Molests 3-Year-Old Girl

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A non-governmental organisation known as the Initiative Against Human Rights Abuse and Torture (INAHURAT) has accused the wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, of complicity in a case of sexual molestation involving a primary school teacher and a 3-year-old girl in Enugu.

According to a press statement by Gerald O. Katchy, National Coordinator, INAHURAT, made available to THE WHISTLER on Friday, the 3-year-old girl was sexually molested by her female teacher, Nnenna F. Okoro, at Tender Link School in Enugu.

INAHURAT shared disturbing photos of the incident with THE WHISTLER, showing blood around the private part of the child.

Katchy alleged that after the arrest of Okoro, the culprit and “her collaborators” including the proprietress of Tender Link School, Mrs Ngozi Ezebatu, have been soliciting for her release.

He further alleged that despite the gravity of the molestation, the Enugu State First Lady failed to visit the little girl whose health has continued to deteriorate.

“Nkechinyere Mbah who is not deserving to be addressed as Her Excellency was said to have given an order to the Commissioner for Education Prof. Ndubueze Mbah to reopen back school that was reported to be the den of Pedophiles and Lesbians as their conduct proves to be.

“The Governor’s wife lacks empathy as a woman and mother of the state, who ordinarily ought to be a lead advocate for violence, molestation against girl child and child labour.

“Her excellence’s failure in defending the Child Rights Act has led to a lack of defense and protection of the girl child within the state (This Is Dangerous And alarming).

“By Monday the 18th of December 2023, Tender Link School should be sealed, if not so our suspicion that Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, the wife of the Enugu State Governor, is an accomplice of the said crime and adjudicated her role of protecting the interest of the abused and molested,” said Katchy.

INAHURAT said the culprit should be made to face the Law.

“We wonder if the victim is the Governor’s Daughter or Grand Daughter will they toll the same line?” it queried while calling on the Minister of Women Affairs, National Assembly Committees on Human Rights, the National Human Rights Commission, the Nigeria Police Force and Minister of Justice to ensure justice is served.