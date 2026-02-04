Ex-Atiku Spokesman Joins 2027 Ogun Governorship Race

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former spokesperson to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Segun Sowunmi, has announced his intention to run for the Ogun State governorship seat in 2027.

Sowunmi made the declaration during an interactive session with his supporters and journalists via Zoom on Tuesday.

According to him, his decision was informed by the persistent development lapses facing the state.

He said his ambition was driven by the need to tackle both insecurity, education and healthcare, among other governance challenges.

“As a critical stakeholder who has always been there, I have continued to offer support, and at this critical time, I am coming forward with the best ideas for governance in our dear state,” he said.

Sowunmi lamented the lack of continuity in policies and programmes aimed at the development of Ogun State.

According to him, the state has failed to fully harness the economic opportunities arising from its proximity to Lagos State at several points.

“We need to design Ogun not to work for the person in Oke-Mosan, but to work for every person in the nooks and crannies of the state.

“It is a little bit disgusting that Ogun has been embarrassed in terms of interventions in hospitals. If we look at the infrastructure in the oldest government hospital located in Abeokuta, the Sacred Heart Hospital, there is no reason why Ogun should not be the healthcare capital of the South-West,” he added.

While lamenting the series of crises that have continued to rock the PDP, Sowunmi said he was monitoring the activities of different political parties and would soon declare for one.