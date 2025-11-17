Ex-Justice Minister Malami Declares For 2027 Kebbi Governorship Race

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has officially announced his intention to run for governor of Kebbi State in the 2027 election.

Malami vowed to tackle insecurity and revive the state’s struggling agricultural economy.

He made the declaration during an interview with DCL Hausa on Monday, monitored by THE WHISTLER, where he expressed confidence in the strength of his political support across the state.

“INEC guidelines don’t permit mobilisation yet, but when the time comes, you will see that the people of Kebbi are with us”.

“I have agreed to contest, and there is no retreat. God willing, we are going to win. We won’t disappoint those who believe in us,” he said.

He criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress, accusing the party of worsening conditions in the North and leaving farmers at the mercy of insecurity.

Advertisement

He lamented that bandit attacks had driven many farmers from their land, severely affecting food production.

“Today, rice mills that operated for two decades have shut down because of bad policies that favour foreign companies,” Malami said, faulting both state and federal governments for what he described as “negligence and policy failure.”

He explained that his ambition is motivated by a desire to “salvage Kebbi State,” restore security, rebuild the agricultural sector and defend the welfare of residents, insisting that his campaign is “not for personal gain but a rescue mission.”

Malami resigned from the All Progressives Congress and joined the African Democratic Congress in July.

He stated that his decision followed “wide consultations and deep personal reflection.”

Advertisement

He also explained that he was not driven by personal ambition or anger, but by “love for our nation and concern for the hardship our people are facing daily.”