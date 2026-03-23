Tinubu Engineering Civilian Coup, Using DSS To Crush Opposition — Atiku

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…As DSS Seals Malami’s Properties Hours After Ex-VP’s Visit

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Monday accused President Bola Tinubu of engineering a civilian coup and deploying state security agencies to systematically destroy opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku’s claim came after operatives of the Department of State Services allegedly swooped on the residences and businesses of former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, following the former vice president’s visit to the ex-AGF.

Atiku, who described the action as lawless, vindictive, and politically motivated, had earlier announced via his X account that he led a delegation to Malami’s home upon returning from Umrah in Saudi Arabia at the weekend.

The former presidential candidate said the continued detention of former Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai further confirms the alleged coordinated campaign to break opposition figures or force them back into the APC fold.

In a statement issued by his media office, Atiku said sealing Malami’s properties even though the Federal Government’s case against him was pending before the courts shows the Tinubu administration had abandoned governance and focused on political intimidation.

Advertisement

“This is not governance. This is intimidation. This is a regime weaponizing state power to silence dissent,” Atiku declared.

He warned that Nigeria is witnessing the rapid erosion of democratic norms under Tinubu, with state institutions now reduced to tools of political persecution.

“What we are seeing is the naked abuse of power—security agencies deployed not for national security, but for settling political scores. This is how democracies die,” he said.

“Let it be said clearly: this government is terrified of competition. That is why it is resorting to brute force—harassing, intimidating, and attempting to break opposition leaders into submission.

“This is political extortion at the highest level—join us or be destroyed. That is the message being sent,” Atiku said.

Advertisement

The former Vice President warned that Nigeria is close to becoming a one-party state.

“When opposition is criminalised and dissent is punished, elections become a mere formality. If Tinubu wants to run unopposed, then let INEC stop wasting public funds on a sham election.

“We have seen this script before. It ended in national disgrace. What is happening now is a dangerous replay—one that Nigerians must resist.

“Governors and political leaders are being railroaded into the APC under threat of persecution. This is not politics—it is state capture.

“No individual has the right to hijack the destiny of over 200 million Nigerians just to cling to power. Leadership is not ownership.

“Freedom of choice is the lifeblood of democracy. Once you kill it, dictatorship takes over. What Tinubu is engineering is nothing short of a civilian coup—denying Nigerians real options while pretending to run a democracy.

Advertisement

“A confident leader welcomes competition. Only a weak and insecure one fears it. This administration’s actions expose its fear—and Nigerians are watching.”

Malami, who served as Attorney General under former President Muhammadu Buhari, is facing charges bordering on terrorism financing and illegal firearms possession filed by the Federal Government.

He’s also facing a separate N8.7bn fraud and money laundering case. His trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja continued last Monday, where prosecution witnesses testified on transactions linked to accounts associated with entities connected to him.

The case was adjourned to April 20.