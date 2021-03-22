Fans Responsible For Break-Up Of P-Square-Mr P

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular Nigerian musician Peter Okoye better known as Mr P has blamed fans for the separation of the popular P Square band.

The popular singer and songwriter said that the group broke up because of constant comparison from fans.

While speaking in a live session with his fans on his official Instagram handle, he argued that they do not matter anymore as the duo has decided to do their perfomances separately.

He noted that the same way fans are dragging Davido and Wizkid, was the same treatment and constant assault that he suffered with his twin brother.