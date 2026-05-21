FCCPC Seals Buildings Over Alleged Real Estate Fraud

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The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Thursday sealed two buildings belonging to private estate developers in Life Camp Extension and Wuse II, Abuja, over allegations of failure to deliver properties to consumers after full payment.

The enforcement action forms part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to safeguard consumers in Nigeria’s real estate sector and curb unfair business practices.

Leading the enforcement team, the Deputy Director of Surveillance and Investigations at the FCCPC, Mr. Marvin Nadah, said the action was carried out in line with the provisions of the FCCPC Act, 2018.

According to him, the affected developers had repeatedly failed to comply with regulatory directives issued by the Commission, despite being given adequate time to resolve complaints lodged by subscribers.

“The complaints received went through our redress process, after which the Commission issued formal notices directing the estate developers to hand over properties that consumers had fully paid for, in some cases for over three years,” Nadah said.

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He explained that the developers were served notice as far back as June 2025 and were given seven days to comply, but failed to do so, necessitating the enforcement action.

“Having failed to comply with the notice issued in line with Section 150 of the FCCPC Act 2018, the Commission proceeded with enforcement by sealing the affected properties,” he added.

Nadah stressed that the FCCPC’s intervention was based on verified complaints and evidence of full payment by affected consumers, noting that the Commission would not hesitate to act against any operator found to be shortchanging Nigerians.

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He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to intensifying surveillance in the real estate sector to prevent fraudulent practices and ensure compliance with fair business standards.

“We will continue to monitor the activities of estate developers across the country to ensure consumers are not exploited or misled. The Commission remains committed to its mandate of protecting consumers from unfair practices,” he said.

He further urged Nigerians to report cases of default or exploitation in the real estate sector, encouraging consumers to always verify claims made by developers before making financial commitments.

“The Commission is here to receive complaints about any unfair or illegal business practice. Government cannot stand by while consumers are exploited or misled. Consumers must also remain vigilant and verify all promises made by estate developers,” he advised.

Nadah called for stronger stakeholder collaboration to strengthen consumer protection mechanisms and ensure compliance within the sector.

The FCCPC reiterated its determination to sustain enforcement actions against erring operators as part of broader efforts to promote accountability and restore confidence in Nigeria’s real estate market.