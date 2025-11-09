FCT-IRS To Automate Promotion Exams, Improve Staff Welfare

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr. Michael Ango, has unveiled plans to introduce a fully automated, merit-based promotion examination system and implement measures aimed at improving staff welfare and working conditions across the Service.

Ango made the disclosure during an appreciation event organised in his honour by staff of the Service at the weekend in Abuja.

Themed “A Night with Ango,” the event recognised his visionary leadership, commitment to reforms, and efforts toward building a more efficient and transparent revenue institution.

Speaking at the event, Ango expressed appreciation for the recognition, describing it as both humbling and encouraging. He reaffirmed his resolve to ensure that salary increments, career progression, and welfare incentives remain at the heart of the Service’s transformation drive.

He said, “I am very honoured and appreciative of your efforts to appreciate me. When I first resumed, I made a commitment to ensure that staff welfare, particularly salary increments and career progression, remain at the top of our agenda. I want to assure you that, by the grace of God and with your support, we will achieve these goals.”

He noted that his leadership approach focuses on inclusivity, transparency, and institutional growth. He revealed that the ongoing reforms are designed to build a revenue service that delivers excellence and inspires confidence among staff and stakeholders alike.

He further disclosed plans to procure staff buses to ease commuting challenges and improve productivity, while urging staff to remain united and committed to the Service’s vision.

Ango said, “Leaders will come and go, employees will come and go, but the organisation will remain. What we are building today will stand the test of time so that our children and their children can find pride in working here one day.”

The evening featured goodwill messages and tributes from staff members who praised Ango for his humility, accessibility, and dedication to the progress of the organisation. Many described his leadership style as inclusive and inspiring, fostering renewed confidence in the Service’s future.

In a statement signed by Mustapha Sumaila, Head of Corporate Communications, FCT-IRS, on Sunday, the Service described the event as an expression of appreciation for Ango’s reform-driven leadership and commitment to staff development and institutional excellence.

He said, “This was not just a dinner; it was a statement of shared purpose. The staff believe in the ongoing reforms and recognise the leadership driving them.”