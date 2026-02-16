NRS Boss Calls For Increased Technology Integration Across Tax Agencies

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Mr. Zacch Adedeji, said technology integration is no longer optional for the country’s revenue administration.

Adedeji stated this on Monday in Abuja at the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) Stakeholder Engagement Forum themed “Harmonising Revenue Systems and Implementing New Tax Laws.”

Adedeji, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Joint Revenue Board, Mr. Olusegun Philip Adesokan, told attendees that digital tools are critical for improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the tax system.

He urged sub-national tax authorities to embrace technology-driven solutions to enhance compliance, reduce revenue leakages, and strengthen institutional capacity.

He commended the FCT-IRS for convening what he described as a timely and strategic engagement platform, noting that such collaboration aligns with the Federal Government’s sweeping fiscal reforms.

The reforms, he said, are designed to reposition Nigeria’s revenue architecture for improved equity, operational efficiency, and sustainable public finance management under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adedeji explained that building a transparent and collaborative tax ecosystem would accelerate infrastructure development and economic prosperity within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), adding that ongoing reforms aim to redefine compliance standards and modernise tax administration nationwide.

While providing insight into the FCT-IRS roadmap, the Acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Michael Ango, described the forum as a transformative initiative focused on partnership rather than enforcement.

“This stakeholder engagement forum is one with a difference. We have not called you here today to educate you on your obligations or to tell you how much taxes we have collected. Rather, we have called you here to discuss our vision for the FCT and how we can work together as partners to achieve that vision,” Ango said.

He emphasised that economic growth begins at the community level, noting that national development is built on the productivity and tax contributions of individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Ango stated that his administration is working to build a tax authority that meets global standards, leveraging the Service’s statutory membership in the Joint Revenue Board to access national tax systems, digital infrastructure, and institutional collaborations.

The FCT-IRS boss also highlighted recent improvements in infrastructure and security across the territory, and attributed the progress to deliberate revenue mobilisation strategies.

“These developments do not occur by accident but by deliberate design through internally generated revenue. The fundamental purpose of taxation is to fund essential services, drive infrastructure development, and create a self-reinforcing cycle of economic growth and civic responsibility,” he said.

He stressed that predictable and reliable revenue remains central to sustaining infrastructure, security, and public services necessary for a liveable capital city.

While reaffirming the Service’s commitment to voluntary compliance, Ango noted that enforcement would only be applied as a last resort.

In her remarks, the Director of Taxpayers Services, Mrs. Chinwe Ndu, described the forum as a critical platform for alignment and cooperation among key stakeholders.

She explained that the primary objective was to foster a shared understanding of the new tax laws, encourage voluntary compliance, and improve the ease of doing business within the FCT.

“Tax thrives on collaboration rather than confusion. Our goal is to craft and implement a tax framework that is both pragmatic and practicable,” Ndu said.