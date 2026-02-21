FCT Poll: Low Turnout Hits Karu CBN PU

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Low voter turnout was recorded on Saturday morning at polling units around the Central Bank of Nigeria Staff Quarters area in Karu, Federal Capital Territory, during the ongoing Area Council elections.

Visits to CBN Junction Polling Units 1 and 2 between 9:40 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. showed that most of the nearly 1,500 registered voters had yet to arrive at the polling stations, while electoral officials and party agents waited for turnout to improve.

The Assistant Presiding Officer at Polling Unit 1, Mercy Bassey, said about 735 voters were expected at the unit but only a few had appeared since voting began around 8:30 a.m. She expressed optimism that turnout would increase before the close of voting, noting that the environment remained calm and orderly.

At Polling Unit 2, Assistant Presiding Officer Moses Ibrahim said the unit had about 767 registered voters but similarly recorded low participation, with only a small number of voters casting ballots as the exercise continued.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission maintained that voting was ongoing, expressing hope that more residents would come out to exercise their civic rights.