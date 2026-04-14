FG Probes ‘Sharp Sharp’ Loan Operators

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The Federal Government says it is investigating the activities of some ‘sharp sharp’ loan operators over alleged violation of data privacy of customers.

The National Commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Mr Vincent Olatunji, said this on Tuesday.

‘Sharp Sharp’ loan operators, also known in some quarters as loan sharks, are private sector-based and largely unregulated loan vendors who advance immediate loans to soliciting, and sometimes, unsoliciting customers without collateral.

Olatunji, who spoke on the sidelines of the training for Data Protection Officers (DPOs) in Abuja, said the federal government was aware of some of the lenders breaching their customers’ data privacy in their desperate bid to recover their loans.

According to him, some of the violations include accessing borrowers’ phone contact lists and using them to reach their family members and friends as well as sharing images without consent and sending defamatory or threatening messages.

The national commissioner emphasised the need for increased public awareness, urging Nigerians to understand their rights and carefully review loan agreements before accepting offers.

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Olatunji, however, said unethical data practices by loan operators remained a global concern.

“Many borrowers unknowingly expose their personal data due to failure to read loan agreements. This is not peculiar to Nigeria; it is common in every part of the world.

“Unfortunately, most of the information are from those who obtained loans without going through the agreement they signed before accessing the loans.

“Many operators function solely online, without physical offices. This makes regulations more complex. However, compliance with data protection laws remains mandatory.

“Before any digital loan giver operates in Nigeria, it is mandatory to look at the areas of privacy,” he told NAN.

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Olatunji said that Nigeria had several consumer protection entities such as the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) that takes the lead on consumer protection.

The NDPC boss listed other key agencies involved in regulating the space to include National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Police.

He said that any digital lender should obtain approval and licensing from the FCCPC, with strict requirements to uphold user privacy.

“Part of the requirements is to ensure provisions around privacy are complied with so they that they do not infringe on the rights of their customers.

“Any unauthorised access to people’s contacts is an offence and we will come after them,” he warned.

On the ongoing investigations of Sterling Bank, Remita and Temu, Olatunji said that the commission was adhering strictly to due process to ensure fairness and accountability.

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“Investigations take time because we must follow laid-down procedures. We invite organisations, review their submissions, and give them the opportunity to defend themselves.

“For Sterling Bank, we have completed the process and issued our decision.

“For Temu, the process is ongoing, and they have requested an extension of time to appear before the commission, which has been granted.” he said.

Olatunji, however, reiterated that the NDPC’s priority remained ensuring accountability among data controllers and processors, as well as safeguarding the personal data of Nigerians.