NDPC Probes Alleged Data Breach At CAC

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The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has opened an investigation into an alleged data breach at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).



Mr Babatunde Bamigboye, Head of Legal, Enforcement and Regulations, confirmed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

He said the probe aligned with provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 and is pursuant to Section 46(3) of the law.

Bamigboye said the move aimed at strengthening trust in Nigeria’s digital and economic ecosystem.

“This investigation underscores the importance of fostering trust in Nigeria’s economic environment.

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“The NDPC notes with concern that threat actors have devised malicious methods to compromise the data security architecture of key databases.

“These involve large-scale data exfiltration and cross-platform compromise across interconnected systems,” Bamigboye said.

Also, Dr Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner, NDPC, directed the commission’s technical team to engage relevant authorities and organisations on the investigation.



He said the effort would reinforce safeguards guiding the processing of personal data across systems.

“The investigation will cover access control procedures, data privacy impact assessments, vulnerability testing, and due diligence on third-party data processors.

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“The NDPC assures the public that data protection frameworks in Nigeria remain fundamentally strong,” Olatunji said.

He noted that increasing access to data-driven services reflected the resilience of existing systems.



Olatunji said ongoing regulatory actions were necessary to sustain public confidence and support continued investment in the digital economy.