Fire Guts Terminal 1 Of Murtala Muhammed International Airport In Lagos

Firefighters are currently battling a fire outbreak at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

In a video seen by THE WHISTLER, thick smoke was seen billowing from the terminal building.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the incident, stating that no loss of life has been recorded.

In a terse statement, the agency said: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform the public of a fire outbreak at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“Our firefighting team is currently responding and working to contain the situation. No loss of life has been recorded.

“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”