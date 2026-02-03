Forcing Actors To Dance For Movie Promotion Unprofessional — Omotola Jalade

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has criticised the growing trend of compelling actors to dance on social media as part of movie promotion, describing the practice as unprofessional and unnecessary.

Speaking during a recent interview with TVC, the award-winning actress said while she enjoys dancing, it should remain a personal choice rather than a compulsory marketing strategy for films.

Omotola noted that the backlash trailing such promotional trends stems from the pressure placed on actors to create viral content to sell their projects.

She stressed that there is a clear distinction between willingly promoting a film and being forced to engage in stunts for visibility.

According to her, an actor’s primary responsibility is to perform their role, speak to you about the project, and participate in conventional promotional activities such as interviews and media engagements.

She added that marketing and advertising should largely be handled by professionals in charge of film distribution, rather than shifting that burden entirely onto actors.

The actress warned that turning movie promotion into a mandatory performance risks undermining professionalism in the industry and diverting attention from the creative work itself.

Omotola’s comments have sparked conversations within the entertainment industry, with many actors and fans debating the evolving role of social media in Nollywood film promotion.