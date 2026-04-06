Four Die In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

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The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, has confirmed the death of four persons in a lone crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, disclosed this in a statement by the Superintendent Route Commander, Odunsi Afolabi, on Monday.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Akinwunmi Fasakin, regrettably wish to inform the general public on the lone crash which claimed four lives,” Afolabi said in a statement.

Afolabi said the accident which occurred at about 9:18 p.m. on Sunday in front of Christopher University, involved a commercial Toyota Hiace bus which had a tyre burst and speed violation that led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

“The incident occurred at approximately 21:18 hrs directly in front of Christopher University on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. FRSC rescue teams arrived on the scene within two minutes of being alerted.

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“The lone crash involved a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AGL789YL. Preliminary investigations suggest the crash was caused by Tyre Burst (TBS) and Speed Violation (SPV), leading the driver to lose control of the vehicle,” the statement said.

He added that a total of 13 persons were involved in the crash, comprising 11 adult males and two adult females.

“Eight persons were injured, including seven adult males and one adult female, while four adult males lost their lives in the crash.

The FRSC added that rescue teams responded promptly and evacuated the injured victims to Famobis Hospital for treatment, while the deceased were deposited at Idera Morgue.

It also noted that the Motor Traffic Division of the Redeemed Police Station has taken custody of the vehicle and recovered items for further investigation.

Fasakin commiserated with the families of the victims and urged motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits and ensure their tyres are in good condition.