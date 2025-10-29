Four Months After, FCT Police Arrest Two In Grace Godwin’s Murder

Four months after the lifeless body of 23-year-old Grace Godwin was discovered along a Life Camp roadside, operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested two suspected “one chance” robbers linked to her killing.

Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, recalled that the Command received a distress call on Saturday, July 12, 2025, reporting that the unconscious body of a young woman had been found by the roadside along Iya Abubakar Street, Life Camp.

The police identified the victim as “Miss Grace Godwin” and rushed her to the hospital, where a medical doctor pronounced her dead.

According to Adeh, preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had closed from work on Friday, July 11, 2025, and boarded a commercial vehicle operated by a “one chance” gang.

“With the aid of digital reconstructive intelligence, operatives traced and arrested two members of the gang, identified as: Kabiru Abdullahi, male, 25 years old and Solomon Tanko, male, 35 years old,” Adeh said.

She explained that investigators discovered the suspects were known to the deceased, as they lived in the same Dape community.

During the robbery, she said Godwin reportedly recognised them, thus leading to a struggle.

Adeh added, “In a struggle that ensued, Kabiru Abdullahi strangled her with a plastic nylon bag after she bit his finger in self-defence.

“Recovered items from the suspects include a golden-colored Toyota Camry, popularly known as Pencil Light, and plastic nylon bags allegedly used in the crime.”

She confirmed that efforts were ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, extended condolences to the family of the deceased and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to safeguarding residents of the FCT.