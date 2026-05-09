Police Clarify Ilebaye’s Siblings’ Custody Situation

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The Nigeria Police Force has revealed that former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ms. Ilebaye Odiniya Emmanuel, and her two younger brothers, who were rescued during a police operation in Abuja are currently in protective custody and not detained as being circulated in online reports.

The clarification follows reports alleging that the children rescued from the residence of Hon. Emmanuel Odiniya in Wuye, Abuja, were being held in police custody after an alleged assault incident involving Ilebaye and her father.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said Ilebaye, 27, alongside her brothers, Godson Emmanuel Odiniya, 14, and Devin Emmanuel Odiniya, 10, were rescued and taken for medical attention after the operation.

According to the statement, the victims, alongside their father who also sustained injuries during the confrontation, were rushed to Yabisam Hospital, Lugbe, by the Area Commander Metro, ACP Ufomadu Georglyn.

Adeh stated that the children remain under police protective custody and not detention as alleged in some online publications.

“The rescued siblings are currently in police protective custody, contrary to the circulating publications being released online, while their father, who is also receiving medical treatment, remains in police custody,” the statement read.

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She added that investigations into the incident were ongoing and that questioning of all parties would commence once medical personnel certify them stable.