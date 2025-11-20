FUNAAB Matriculates 6,356 Students, Highest Intake In 4 Decades

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, has matriculated 6,356 students for the 2025/2026 academic session.

It was the highest student intake recorded by the institution in nearly 40 years.

The acting head of the Directorate of Public Relations, Olasunkanmi Olajide, in a statement on Thursday, said the matriculation was held alongside the university’s 13th Commencement Lecture at the Professor Oluwafemi Balogun Ceremonial Building.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Babatunde Kehinde, described the record admission as a major milestone in FUNAAB’s 38-year history.

While excitement happiness at the growing confidence of parents and prospective students in the university, Kehinde also addressed the new entrants on the need to uphold discipline, dress decently, maintain a minimum of 70 per cent class attendance, and strictly adhere to the rules of the institution. rules.

“FUNAAB remains a training ground for future leaders. As such, the students must dress decently, uphold discipline, record a minimum of 70% class attendance, and adhere strictly to the university’s laid-down rules,” the VC said.

He further reaffirmed the university’s zero tolerance for misconduct, emphasising that Student Union engagement on campus is guided strictly by dialogue and responsible leadership. He also assured the students of their rights’ protection.

Also speaking, Prof. Subuola Fasoyiro of the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, Obafemi Awolowo University, while delivering the commencement lecture themed “Future Leaders of Character in Agriculture: Building Capacity Today for National and Global Impact Tomorrow,” charged the students to cultivate character, competence, and capacity as the foundation of effective leadership.

Fasoyiro further highlighted vision, strategic thinking, courage, emotional intelligence, integrity, teamwork, and resilience as qualities required to shape the future. She added that clarity, commitment, capacity, character, consistency, and contribution are essential leadership qualities for national development that students must embrace for a brighter future.

“The future is predictable, and as students, you must position yourself through discipline and continuous learning. When you take care of your character, it will help you take care of your reputation,” she stated.