Gunmen Invade Palace, Abduct Traditional Ruler In Plateau

The traditional ruler of Gindiri chiefdom in Plateau State, Charles Mato Dakat, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen who invaded his palace in the early hours of Sunday.

The assailants were said have stormed the palace located at the Mangu Local Government Area of the state in their large numbers, shooting sporadically in the air.

Reports said members of the monarch’s immediate family were away from the palace for the festivity, leaving him alone in the palace.

Dakat’s abduction was confirmed by residents living close to the palace. They had heard the gunshot and visited the palace at daybreak only to find that he had been abducted.

Confirming the incident, the lawmaker representing Mangu South in the State’s House, Bala Fwangje said, “I just confirmed the kidnap incident with some of the security men. I also spoke with the paramount ruler, Mishkaham Mwaghavul of Mwaghavul nation who also confirmed to me what happened.

“Right now, the security men are in the bush trying to rescue the kidnapped traditional ruler,” The Punch quoted Fwangje to have said.

Mangu LGA as well as Bassa and Maiyanga LGAs have witnessed several attacks by armed men in the last 12 months.

Most of the attacks were linked to ethnic and communal crisis and have caused harm to residents of the state.