Uche Nwosu Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Imo Police

The Imo State Police Command has reacted to the reports of Uche Nwosu’s alleged kidnap from his church on Sunday.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, CSP Michael Abattam, the police command said Nwosu, a son-in-law to former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, was arrested by the police and not kidnapped.

“This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest,” said the police command.

“The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure Imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of Life and property this yuletide seasons, advised the general public to always shun fake news,” the statement said.

The police neither disclosed reasons for his arrest nor his offence.

A video that earlier surfaced on the internet had shown the moment the former governorship aspirant was whisked away by armed men from St Peters Anglican Church,Eziama Obire in Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday.