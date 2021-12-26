BREAKING: Okorocha’s Son-In-Law Abducted In Owerri Church

Uche Nwosu, son-In-Law to Senator Rochas Okorocha, the former Governor of Imo State, has reportedly been abducted by unknown gunmen on Sunday.

Nwosu was said to be attending a thanksgiving service at the St Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obire, in Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance was whisked away to an unknown location by heavily armed men who stormed the church.

This incident came barely five days after his late mother, Jemaimah Nwosu, was laid to rest.

Details of his abduction are still sketchy as at press time.