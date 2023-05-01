‘Hit And Run’ Driver Knocks Down Policeman In Abuja

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has reacted to an image of a police officer found in a dry drainage area along the Kabusa-Lokogoma area of the city, saying he was killed by a ‘hit and run’ driver.

The unconscious officer, assumed to be drunk was sighted by passersby at about 6:20 am on Monday lying in the drainage with his rifle by his side around Damangaza junction.

THE WHISTLER learnt that when the police were abreast of the situation, a team of operatives had arrived at the scene and identified him as Inspector Benjamin Adikwu, attached to the Apo Division.

When contacted, the FCT Police Command described the case as a “hit and run”, after a proper examination was carried out by its operatives.

“He was knocked down by a hit and run, and a good citizen called the police. The officer was put aside before our team arrived,” the command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh told THE WHISTLER in a series of WhatsApp texts on Monday.

Adeh said Adikwu was en route to his area of primary assignment at Peace Court Estate in Lokogoma when the incident occurred.

“He has since been rushed to Trauma Centre National Hospital,” Adeh added.