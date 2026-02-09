I Won’t Join APC, Says Ortom

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has dismissed as false, reports circulating on social media claiming that he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued on his behalf, by his Media Adviser/Consultant, Dr. Terver Akase, the former Governor described the report as a “deliberate fabrication” aimed at misleading the public and creating confusion about his political affiliation.

According to the statement, Ortom alleged that the claim was the handiwork of individuals sponsored by political opponents unsettled by his continued relevance in Benue State politics.

The statement further accused the authors of the report of going as far as producing a fake APC membership card, which they falsely attributed to Ortom and circulated online to give credibility to their claims.

“This act is not only irresponsible but also exposes the depth of desperation among those behind it,” the statement said, noting that the alleged defection exists only in the imagination of its promoters.

Additionally, Ortom reaffirmed his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that he remains “a proud, committed, and influential member” of the party.

He also restated his position within the party as the leader of the PDP in Benue State and a respected member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

He maintained that those spreading the rumours were driven by wishful thinking, adding that their actions reflected political anxiety rather than reality.

Furthermore, he urged the public to ignore and completely disregard the report designed to mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.