Natthaniel Ikyur: I’ll Defeat Akume’s Wife For Gboko/Tarka Fed Constituency

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The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue State, Hon Nathaniel Ikyur, Monday, told THE WHISTLER that he is confident of defeating the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mrs Regina Akume, in the 2027 general elections. Mrs Akume is the wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief George Akume.

Ikyur, who spoke with our correspondent in Makurdi, said his experience, age, acceptability and capacity place him ahead of other contestants to the seat. According to him, “It is not going to be easy, but I know that victory will be on our side. We are not taking anything for granted. What gives me the hope that I would be victorious is because I have the experience. I also have the people on my side. If you place the two of us on a scale of preference, I will score higher. She is the incumbent. The people have seen her performance, and they will make the right decisions. They will be the better judge.”

He counted on the support of the youth and women of his constituency ahead of the polls. “I enjoy the support of our youth. I am pro-youth and pro-women. I have specific programmes already lined up for them. One is to bring them in cells for empowerment. I have a plan to make them independent of the government to a greater extent. Some of them who are already working, if they are able to apply what I will bring on board, will upscale their incomes through other means.”

He said he would explore the agricultural sector, which he said is the mainstay of his constituency. “Through my intervention programmes, I will give my constituents access to agricultural inputs like herbicides, fertilisers, and machinery. It won’t end there, they will be given professional directions on how they can get optimal results from their farms. Also, theing corporative societies that we are going to form will amplify their businesses through easy access to credit facilities. I will also factor all-year farming through irrigation facilities at some strategic cluster farms.”

He acknowledged the insecurity in some parts of the state, his constituency inclusive. He said insecurity is multi-faceted, adding that he would work with the state executive to tackle it to ensure peace in his constituency and the state as a whole.

Quoting him, “Security is multifaceted and multi-dimensional. As a legislator, one won’t be able to do it without the input of the state executive. I will liaise with the executive to see how we can achieve maximum security in our constituency. I know that the guber candidate of the PDP, Chief Mike Aondoakaa, SAN, will emerge victorious in 2027. He is versatile and insecurity will be a thing of the past under his administration.”

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Ikyur thanked members of his constituency for their support. He said, “I’m not taking this privilege for granted. I call for unity and oneness so that we can go out and clinch the victory in the main contest.”