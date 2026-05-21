House Of Reps Candidate Charges Baze Varsity On Innovation, Excellence

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The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue State, Honourable Nathaniel Ikyur, Wednesday, charged the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, to use his wealth of experience to enable the innovative development of the university.

THE WHISTLER reports that Prof Adeniyi is a renowned journalist.

Ikyur, former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, told our correspondent in Makurdi that Adeniyi’s appointment was deserved, “and a testimony of his records of hard work in public service and leadership”.

The PDP chieftain said, “On behalf of myself and the good people of Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue State, I extend warm congratulations to Adeniyi. It in recognition of his track record in academia, research, and leadership over the decades.”

He said the VC distinguished himself in the media world, noting that under Adeniy’s stewardship, “Baze University will witness renewed growth, academic excellence, and innovation”.

He further stated that, “I have the confidence that Prof Adeniyi will build on the legacies of his predecessors while charting a new path for the institution’s global relevance and records of excellence.”

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He prayed that Adeniyi’s tenure “be marked by wisdom, peace, and transformative achievements”.

Baze University is a privately owned university founded by Senator Datti Ahmed. The university is based in Abuja.

Adeniyi, it was gathered, had a stint in journalism, civil society and consultancy before joining Baze University in 2013 as a senior lecturer.