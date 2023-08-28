Ifeoma Nwahiri Becomes First Female Board Chairman Of Cutix Cables Plc

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Cutix Cables Plc has appointed its first female Board Chairman, Ifeoma Nwahiri, to replace the immediate past Chairman, Odi Nwosu, who retired from the company.

Cutix Plc was founded by Gilbert Obiajulu Uzodike in 1982 to engage in the manufacturing and marketing of electrical, automobile and telecommunications wires, cables, and related products.

The company was managed by the founder as the Chief Executive Officer and the board chairman at different periods till 2011 when he retired from active service of Cutix Plc.

Nwosu chaired the company until his retirement from the company effective August 25, 2023.

The company notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited of the “appointment of Barr. (Mrs.) Ifeoma Nwahiri as the new Board Chairman of the Company.”

It added, “The appointment is further to the retirement of the current Board Chairman, Amb. Odi Nwosu who will be proceeding on retirement having attained the retirement age in line with the Company’s Articles of Association.”

Nwahiri was a Director of Cutix Plc from 2005 to 2011 and she was re-appointed to the Board of Directors of Cutix Plc in 2016 as a Non-Executive Director.

She has been the Principal Partner, Laud Chambers from 2007 to date.

The new Chair was the Managing Director of Soul Mill Limited from 2010 to 2014. She was appointed as a Non-Executive Director, at Adswitch Plc from 2011 to 2013.

Cutix Plc has grown to N8.45bn value based on market capitalization and share price of N2.4 per share.