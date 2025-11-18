‘I’m Depressed,’ Says Tinubu On Kebbi Schoolgirls’ Abduction, Killing Of General

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Admits Failure To Secure Girls Despite Security Report

President Bola Tinubu said he’s depressed following the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the killing of soldiers, including a senior military officer, in Borno State.

Tinubu, on Tuesday, announced that Vice President Kashim Shettima will travel to Kebbi State on Wednesday to sympathise with the state government and reassure the families of the abducted girls of the federal government’s commitment to securing their safe return.

He also sent his condolences to the military over the death of soldiers and Brigadier General Musa Uba killed while fighting insurgents in Borno state.

The president said he has been briefed by military authorities about the two incidents, and expressed sadness over the abduction of the schoolgirls despite intelligence warnings of a possible strike by the bandits.

President Tinubu urged communities across the country to share information and intelligence that will help the military, the police and the DSS to keep the communities safe.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.

“I am also depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.

“Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don’t cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe. I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges,” Tinubu said.

On Monday, the Kebbi Police Command confirmed that armed attackers abducted 25 students of the Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, had vowed that the Federal Government would secure the girls’ rescue.

Quoting Idris, “We share in their pain and are firmly committed to bringing the girls home safely.

“Our security and intelligence agencies have been issued clear directives to locate, rescue, and safely return the students, and to ensure that the perpetrators face justice.

“The Federal Government will not relent until this objective is achieved. We assure Nigerians that strengthening internal security remains a top priority.

“The Federal Government is recalibrating the nation’s military, policing, and intelligence capabilities to more effectively prevent these attacks and respond with greater speed and precision whenever threats arise.

“Nigeria is also reinforcing cooperation with regional partners through ECOWAS, the African Union, and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to secure our borders and disrupt terrorist and criminal networks.

“We urge the public to remain calm and confident.”