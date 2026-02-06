Insecurity, Smuggling Drive Fresh Nigeria–Niger Customs Talks

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Customs Service and the Niger Republic Customs Administration strengthened bilateral cooperation on transit trade, border security, and regional stability on Friday as senior officials from both countries met in Abuja to address persistent operational and security challenges along shared trade corridors.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, led the Nigerian delegation at the high-level engagement with the Director-General of the Niger Republic Customs Administration, Muhammadu Yaqouba, at the Customs House in Maitama.

The meeting focused on improving the movement of transit goods destined for Niger through Nigeria, strengthening information exchange, addressing security threats along joint borders, and reducing delays that affect legitimate trade.

The discussions underscored the importance of efficient transit systems to economic growth in both countries, particularly given Niger’s status as a landlocked nation that relies heavily on neighbouring ports and infrastructure to access global markets.

Speaking at the meeting, Adeniyi congratulated Yaqouba on his appointment and reflected on the longstanding professional relationship between the two Customs administrations, shaped over years of collaboration at World Customs Organisation platforms and bilateral engagements on modern Customs practices.

According to him, “Cooperation between the two Customs services is shaped not only by shared borders but also by international obligations, particularly Nigeria’s responsibilities under Articles 124 to 132 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantee landlocked countries access to the sea.”

Adeniyi highlighted the structural disadvantages faced by landlocked countries, noting that reliance on external ports often increases transaction costs and weakens competitiveness.

He stressed that Nigeria has consistently supported trade facilitation for neighbouring countries despite political differences, linking trade efficiency directly to regional security and stability.

“The Nigeria Customs Service has, over the years, remained committed to facilitating trade for our landlocked neighbours, including the Republic of Niger. This commitment will be sustained, irrespective of political differences, because trade, security and regional stability are interconnected.” CGC Adeniyi said.

Addressing long-standing concerns over transit delays, the Comptroller-General disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the creation of safe corridors to enable the orderly movement of loaded trucks awaiting clearance.

He explained that the measure is intended to decongest transit routes while maintaining strict security oversight.

Adeniyi assured that transit cargoes moving through Nigeria particularly “shipments originating from Apapa ports and Nigerian airports and destined for neighbouring countries would continue to be processed within 48 hours.”

He maintained that the expedited process would not compromise national security or Nigeria’s economic interests.

He also warned against the diversion of transit goods, stating that Customs has strengthened monitoring mechanisms and enforcement measures to ensure compliance with transit regulations.

He noted that violations by a small number of operators often create artificial trade barriers and weaken trust between trading partners.

“Non-compliance by a few operators creates non-tariff barriers and undermines trust. We are determined to ensure compliance, streamline documentation, and remove avoidable bottlenecks along major corridors such as Illela–Sokoto–Kamba–Niger Republic, as well as routes linking Apapa ports and airports to neighbouring countries.” He stated.

Earlier, Yaqouba described the visit as a working engagement between two professional Customs administrations with shared responsibilities for trade facilitation and security.

He explained that the meeting was prompted by ongoing operational disruptions, including the prolonged blockage of trucks transiting from the Republic of Benin to Niger, as well as escalating security threats across the region.

“We face common security challenges, particularly terrorism and banditry, and we believe that engagements like this provide an opportunity to find lasting solutions through cooperation and coordination.” DG Yaqouba said.

He disclosed that the Niger Republic has intensified counterterrorism efforts since 2024 through Operation Saran Kasa, a coordinated initiative involving multiple national security agencies.

According to him, the operation has yielded measurable results in curbing security threats.

As part of these measures, he said Customs authorities have deployed scanners to inspect all goods entering the Niger Republic, reinforcing the role of Customs in combating terrorism, arms trafficking, and cross-border criminal networks.

Yaqouba recalled earlier bilateral engagements, including a meeting held in April 2023, and expressed confidence that continued cooperation would enable both countries to meet their shared obligations and deliver practical outcomes.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, Major-General Garba Laka, extended condolences to the Government and people of Niger following a recent terrorist attack near Niamey Airport.

He described the incident as deeply painful and expressed sympathy to the families of soldiers who lost their lives.

He reaffirmed the joint commitment of Nigeria and Niger to preventing future attacks, emphasising the deep historical, cultural, and familial ties between both countries, particularly in border communities where social and economic activities cut across national boundaries.

“Insecurity in any part of the Sahel affects all of us. Arms trafficking, drug smuggling and the concealment of ammunition in cargo vehicles remain major threats that require coordinated and sustained action.” He said.

Laka noted that Nigeria accords high priority to issues concerning Niger, including trade, energy supply, and security cooperation. He added that requests from Niger, especially those relating to petroleum products and gas supply, receive attention at the highest levels of government.

He called for the revival of bilateral security frameworks, including cross-border right-of-pursuit arrangements, describing them as critical tools in the fight against terrorism and organised crime.

He further advocated joint operations and sustained inter-agency collaboration, expressing confidence that the outcomes of the meeting would translate into concrete actions.