2025 Budget: Medical and Dental Council Got Zero Capital Release

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) received zero release its from the N1.2 capital vote allocation in the 2025 national budget.

The Registrar of the MDCN, Dr Fatima Kyari, made the disclosure in Abuja on Friday during the Council’s 2026 budget budget defence exercise.

She also disclosed that of the N100 million appropriated for overhead, only N37.5million was released to the Council in the year under review.

The Registrar added that from the N16.8 billion earmarked for personnel cost, only N13.8 billion was released for that fiscal year.

THE WHISTLER had reported in November 2025 that the Federal Government recorded a shortfall of N30 trillion in revenue generation.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, made the revelation during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Finance at the time.

Kyari said the Council’s 2025 revenue shortfall combined with the mass exodus (Japa) of Nigerian doctors and other health professionals to foreign countries to cause great strain on the nation’s healthcare system.

In her remarks, the Senate Health Committee Chairman, Senator Banigo Ipalibo, assured the Council that the committee would ensure adequate funding of the council in the 2026 budget.