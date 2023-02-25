Just In: INEC Officials Arrive LP Peter Obi’s Polling Unit

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Officials of the Independence Electoral Commission (INEC) have arrived at Augulu II Ward, polling unit 19 of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

The officials arrived at about 8 am to set up the materials ahead of the election.

A total of 787 voters are registered and are to exercise their franchise at the polling unit.

At about 8:31 am, INEC officials are yet to commence the voting process but assured that the exercise will kick off shortly.

At the time of filling this report, the turnout of voters is few and there are no security operatives at the polling unit.

According to the Nigeria Police, unarmed security operatives are to man each polling unit.

The Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi had earlier walked past the polling unit before the arrival of INEC officials.

He was in the company of journalists and pressmen, where he assured Nigerians to assess the exercise after he cast his vote.