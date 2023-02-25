Breaking: No INEC Official, No Voter At Tinubu Polling Unit

There is no official of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, at the polling unit of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu as at 08:30 am when accreditation and voting are supposed to commence.

THE WHISTLER gathered from the Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, Mojid Alabi Balogun that Tinubu was moved from his traditional Polling unit, 047 to polling unit 085, ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja Local Government Area of the state.

He further said “Asiwaju would cast his vote at polling unit 087 now.”

As at the time of filing this report, no electoral officer or voter has arrived.

The polling unit situated close to the government house is filled with security personnel and journalists.