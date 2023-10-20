Kano Govt Sponsors Over 1,000 Postgraduate Students On Foreign Scholarship

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kano State Government says it is sponsoring about 1,001 postgraduate students to India and Uganda for their postgraduate programs.

The governor who had inaugurated the state foreign scholarship scheme, hosted a farewell dinner for the first batch of 550 beneficiaries of the scheme at the Government House.

He commended the former governor of the state, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, for introducing the foreign scholarship scheme as it has impacted positively on the lives of the beneficiaries and the state.

Kabir noted that some beneficiaries of the scheme were now occupying important positions of authority in the present administration.

He named some of them as the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Yusuf Ibrahm; the Statistician General of the State, Prof. Aliyu Isa Aliyu; and the Special Adviser on Innovation, Dr Bashir Muzakkir, among others.

“Let me say that the foreign scholarship scheme was initiated by the administration of our mentor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“The Distinguished Senator sponsored three batches of scholars for foreign studies in about 16 countries across the globe.

“This singular effort by his administration has produced many professionals and Ph.D. holders, thousands of masters degree holders, thousands of professionals in medical sciences, engineering, natural sciences, pilots, maritime specialists, etc.

“The practical effort of Kwankwaso’s administration has been a huge impetus for our administration to continue with this very useful and popular policy of foreign scholarship.

“In this regard, I am very happy to say that some of the products of this policy are today occupying important government positions of authority in the present administration,” he said.

He called on the beneficiaries to ensure that they lived up to their expectations and become useful to their parents, relatives, and the country at large.

One of the beneficiaries, Babangida Salisu, from Tauroni Local Government Area, appreciated the governor for investing in the scheme.

Salisu, who was a beneficiary of Kwankwaso’s foreign scholarship where he studied Information Technology at a Ugandan university, expressed happiness for getting another scholarship to study Computer Science at Mewar University in India for his Master’s degree.