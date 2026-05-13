Kano Wins NECO Excellence Award For Candidate Sponsorship, Registration

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kano State Government has again been honoured with an Award of Excellence by the National Examinations Council (NECO) for emerging as the second-best performing state in candidate sponsorship and registration for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The award was presented during the grand finale of NECO’s 25th anniversary celebration held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, where Kano was recognised for its strong support in sponsoring and registering candidates across two consecutive academic sessions—2023/2024 and 2024/2025.

The Director of Public Enlightenment at the Kano State Ministry of Education, Musbahu Aminu Yakasai, confirmed the development in Kano.

According to him, the Commissioner for Education, Haruna Makoda, received the award on behalf of the state government.

Makoda said the recognition reflected the state’s continued investment in expanding access to secondary education and ensuring that indigent students are not denied the opportunity to sit for public examinations due to financial constraints.

Advertisement

He dedicated the award to Governor Abba Yusuf, teachers, students and education officials, describing their collective efforts as key to the achievement.

He said the award was a product of sustained commitment and determination by the state government to prioritise education as a foundation for sustainable development.

The commissioner noted that for two consecutive years, the state had mobilised resources to sponsor and register thousands of students for NECO examinations and pledged that the initiative would continue.

Makoda added that the recognition aligns with the government’s education reform agenda and its emergency recovery plan aimed at improving learning outcomes, infrastructure and access to education, particularly for girls and young people.

He also expressed appreciation to NECO for the honour and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining standards in examination sponsorship, registration and compliance with academic ethics.