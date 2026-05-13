UN Demands Probe Into Alleged Air Strikes Killing Nigerian Civilians

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The United Nations Human Rights Chief, Volker Turk, has condemned the rising civilian deaths linked to military air strikes in Nigeria, describing the incidents as “shocking” and calling for urgent independent investigations.

In a statement delivered in Geneva on Wednesday, May 13, Turk expressed outrage over reports that Nigerian military air strikes allegedly hit a market in Zamfara State on May 10, killing at least 100 civilians and injuring many others.

The UN rights chief also raised concerns over separate reports that dozens of Nigerian fishermen were killed during Chadian military air strikes carried out in the Lake Chad region.

“I am shocked by reports that Nigerian army airstrikes on a market in Zamfara State killed at least 100 civilians on May 10 and injured many more,” Turk said.

“I am also alarmed and saddened by reports that dozens of fishermen were killed in recent Chadian military airstrikes in northwestern Nigeria,” he added.

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Turk urged both Nigerian and Chadian authorities to immediately launch prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigations into the incidents and ensure accountability where violations are established.

“It is crucial that both Nigerian and Chadian authorities conduct prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigations into these disturbing incidents and ensure that those responsible for any violations are held to account, in accordance with international standards,” he stated.

The UN official also warned both militaries to strictly comply with international humanitarian and human rights laws during counterterrorism operations.

“I urgently call on both militaries to take all feasible precautions to avoid harm to civilians. Their military operations, including against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, must be conducted in full compliance with international humanitarian law,” Turk added.

Nigeria’s military has denied deliberately targeting civilians, insisting that operations are based on credible intelligence about the movement of armed groups planning attacks on communities and security facilities.

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This is not the first time Chadian forces have been accused of killing Nigerian fishermen. In October 2024, the Chadian air force was similarly accused of killing dozens of Nigerians during air strikes targeting Boko Haram fighters on Tilma Island in Lake Chad.

Despite repeated assurances by Nigerian military authorities that precautions are taken during aerial operations, human rights organisations have continued to raise concerns over increasing reports of civilian casualties from military bombardments across northern Nigeria.