Magyar Wins Hungary Election, Ending Orbán’s 16-Year Rule

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Orbán, leader of the ruling Fidesz, announced his concession on Sunday evening in Budapest, where he congratulated opposition leader Péter Magyar following the release of early results.

“I acknowledge the decision of the Hungarian voters and congratulate the winner of the election,” Orbán said in remarks reported after the vote count began to indicate a lead for the opposition.

Voting in the parliamentary election took place nationwide on Sunday, with polling stations opening in the morning and closing in the evening, according to election authorities. The vote determined all seats in Hungary’s National Assembly.

Preliminary results released after polls closed showed Magyar’s Tisza Party leading with the highest share of votes, positioning the party to form a government pending final certification.

Magyar said following the release of early counts: “We have won the trust of the Hungarian people and we are ready to govern,” according to local media reports.

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Hungary’s National Election Office has not yet released final certified results.

Officials said the formal validation process will continue in the coming days before the results are confirmed.

Magyar, a former member of Fidesz, entered politics after breaking with the ruling party and formed the Tisza Party, which campaigned on governance reforms, anti-corruption measures, and institutional restructuring.

Orbán has served as prime minister since 2010, and previously held the office from 1998 to 2002. During his tenure, his government introduced constitutional and legislative reforms that were repeatedly criticised by the European Union over concerns including rule-of-law compliance, judicial independence, and media regulation.

The election took place amid economic pressures, including inflation and rising living costs, which featured prominently in the campaign period.

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Election officials reported high voter turnout, reflecting strong public participation in a closely contested race.

Under Hungary’s constitutional framework, coalition talks or government formation procedures are expected to begin once results are formally certified by the election authority.

Orbán’s concession marks a political transition in Hungary after more than a decade of continuous rule, with the outcome expected to reshape the country’s domestic policy direction and its engagement with the European Union.