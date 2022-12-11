‘My World Cup Dream Has Ended’—Ronaldo Breaks Silence After Portugal’s Loss To Morocco

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar may be his last after Portugal’s defeat by Morocco in the quarter-finals stage.

Advertisement

Morocco became the first team in Africa and in the Arab world to reach the semi final stage of the FIFA World Cup since 1930.

But for Ronaldo, the loss was a heavy blow on his long-term ambition to win the World Cup.

The 37-year-old has won mostly all the major titles in Europe including the UEFA Euro in 2016.

He has five prestigious Ballon d’Or titles to his name and the highest goal scorer (819) in male football.

After the loss which forced them to exit the World Cup, Ronaldo cried while leaving the pitch to the dressing room.

Advertisement

VIDEO: And the GOAT wept😭😭



Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as he walked out of the pitch after Portugal lost to Morocco#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2022 #Ronaldo #CR7 #MARPOR pic.twitter.com/9NXx3o6Bmo — The Whistler Newspapers (@TheWhistlerNG) December 10, 2022

In a statement released on his Facebook on Sunday, the legend said, “Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country’s name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.

Ronaldo Fouled Against Mrocco

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances, I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.

“Sadly yesterday the dream ended It’s not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.”

He however appreciated his supporters hoping that the future would be fair to him.

He added, “Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar. The dream was nice while it lasted, now, it’s hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions.”