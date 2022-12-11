Crisis Hit APGA As National Secretary Warns Soludo

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State has been warned not to convoke an illegal stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

APGA’s national secretary, Alhaji Muhyideen Imam, stated this in a letter entitled, “Beware of illegal APGA stakeholders’ meeting to be held at Awka on Monday, December 12, 2022′.

The national secretary said that, “Our attention has been drawn to a party stakeholders’ meeting which is being convoked by Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, under the supposed leadership of Chief Victor Ike Oye, at Awka on Monday, December 12, 2022.

“While the governor has the right to call for a meeting of party stakeholders at any time, we wish to state that such meetings must have the approval of Chief Edozie Njoku, the national chairman of APGA.

“As long as such a meeting does not enjoy the approval of the national chairman of APGA and the National Working Committee (NWC), it shows that Governor Soludo might be knowingly or unknowingly implanting division in the party, at this critical stage of the coming elections.

“This cannot be good for our election fortunes come 2023. We wish to advise all candidates and stakeholders of our great party to keep a distance from such a gathering, bearing in mind that there will soon be rectification of all candidates at INEC.”

The party warned that candidates that failed to heed to the warning would attract the wrath of the party, adding that, “We plead with Governor Soludo to endeavor to respect the decision of the Supreme Court which favoured Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic national chairman of the party.”