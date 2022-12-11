Pastor Enenche Announces Wedding Of Daughter, Shares Photo On Facebook

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche has officially announced the wedding date of his daughter, Barrister Deborah Paul-Enenche to Sam Hawthorn Uloko.

Advertisement

He made the disclosure via a post on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

The duo hail from Benue state (Idoma).

The would-be husband is a worker in Dunamis and a CEO of a multi-media firm (videography and photography studio), Hawthorn Studios, Abuja.

The cleric expressed excitement about the development and he has chosen to hold a pre-wedding concert ahead of D-Day, December 17.

Advertisement

Deborah, like her father, is a gospel artist.

The statement reads,””It is with great joy that my wife and I announce the wedding of our daughter, Deborah Paul-Enenche to Sam Hawthorn Uloko. This week is an exciting week and God is set to do something amazing.

“We invite you to join us to celebrate the Lord on Friday the 16th December for our “Pre-wedding” “Parking Lot” Concert where we will celebrate God for what He has done for us. We have many amazing musicians lined up such as Dunsin, Prosper Ochimana, Steve Crown and Moses Bliss. Amongst others. This is fully open to everyone and we look forward to your joining us.

“Also, We are very excited about the auspicious wedding that will be happening this Saturday, 17th of December at the Glory Dome.

“We would like to let you know that God will answer every lingering desire you have before this year runs out.”

orah