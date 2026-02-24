NAPTIP Launches Probe Into Daycare Abuse Allegations Following Simi Controversy

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has announced its readiness to investigate credible reports arising from recent public concerns over alleged incidents of child sexual abuse and misconduct in daycare centres across Nigeria.

Recall singer Simi’s old tweets concerning her relationship with kids during her time at her mother’s daycare resurfaced sparking widespread social media criticism in the past week.

The backlash comes amid heightened online scrutiny following the musician’s comment concerning rape culture in a controversy surrounding the rape allegation involving Mirabel.

There were calls for the agency to intervene and take her in for questioning.

The agency, in a notice issued to the public did not mention the musician but said, “We take all reports of child sexual abuse misconduct seriously and are committed to investigating every credible claim.

If you have factual information, evidence, or were directly affected, please reach out confidentially”

The agency emphasised that the protection of children remains a top priority.

NAPTIP called on individuals with factual information, verifiable evidence, or direct knowledge of any such incidents to come forward. Those who were personally affected by the alleged misconduct were also urged to reach out through confidential reporting channels.

The agency assured members of the public that all information received would be handled with strict confidentiality to safeguard the identities and security of victims and whistleblowers.

According to the statement, only credible and well-documented reports will form the basis of formal investigations, in line with established legal procedures.

Child protection advocates have welcomed the move, describing it as a proactive step toward strengthening accountability and reinforcing public confidence in daycare institutions.

As investigations proceed, parents and guardians are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of abuse to relevant authorities for prompt intervention.