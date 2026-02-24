ADC, Three Other Parties Face Deregistration As Court Adjourns Suit

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the ruling on a joinder application in a suit seeking the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress, Accord Party, Zenith Labour Party and Action Alliance over alleged non-compliance with constitutional requirements.

The ruling adjourned to March 24, 2026, follows a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/25, instituted by the Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators against the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the affected political parties.

The originating summons initially targeted only the ADC for deregistration, but was later amended to include the other parties, whose continued existence the plaintiffs contend breaches the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

At Tuesday’s proceedings before Justice Peter Lifu, counsel announced appearances for the parties, except for Action Alliance, which had two different lawyers from separate law firms claiming to represent it.

The two lawyers namely Ibrahim Yakubu and Bello Lukman maintained that they had valid letters of instruction to appear for the party.

In the exchange that followed, Justice Lifu asked whether both counsel were acting together. They responded negatively, insisting they had separate mandates.

The judge directed them to reconcile their positions, warning that the court would “do the needful” if they failed to resolve the representation issue.

In another application, counsel to the Accord Party, Musibau Adetunbi (SAN), sought leave of court to file a further counter-affidavit in opposition to the amended originating summons joining the party in the suit.

Adetunbi, who brought the motion pursuant to Order 26 Rule 1 and Order 66 Rule 8, argued that the further counter-affidavit was necessary to address salient facts allegedly omitted in the earlier process.

He urged the court to grant the application in the interest of justice and to enable it reach a just determination.

However, counsel to the plaintiff, Yakubu Abdullahi Ruba (SAN), opposed the application, arguing that no new facts were introduced in the amended originating summons to warrant a further counter-affidavit.

Ruba described the application as incompetent and unknown to the law, urging the court to refuse the request.

However, some of the counsel, including S.E. Aruwa (SAN), also applied for an extension of time to regularise their processes and filed a motion on notice challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit.

While Ruba opposed the application for enlargement of time, one of the counsels told the court that he had just been briefed and sought time to respond.

After listening to arguments, Justice Lifu granted the application for extension of time and deemed the plaintiff’s reply on points of law as properly filed.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to March 24 for ruling on the joinder application and other pending motions.

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings, Ruba reiterated that the suit seeks a judicial interpretation of constitutional and statutory provisions governing the registration and continued recognition of political parties in Nigeria.

According to court documents, the action was commenced pursuant to Section 225(a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Section 75(4) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and relevant provisions of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019.

The plaintiffs contend that INEC is constitutionally bound to deregister political parties that fail to meet minimum electoral performance thresholds, including securing at least 25 per cent of votes cast in one state in a presidential election, or winning at least one elective seat at any level of government.

The plaintiffs are seeking declaratory orders compelling INEC to enforce constitutional thresholds, as well as mandatory and perpetual injunctions restraining the commission from recognising or giving effect to the political activities of the affected parties pending compliance.

They further argued that permitting such parties to participate in the 2027 general elections would clog ballot papers, waste public resources and undermine electoral integrity.