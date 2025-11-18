NEPC, UK To Expand Market Access For Women-Led Businesses

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s drive to strengthen women’s participation in global trade received a major boost on Tuesday as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), in partnership with the United Kingdom and the International Trade Centre (ITC), opened the UK–Nigeria Trade Mission in Abuja.

The event, which brings together exporters, UK importers, and trade development partners, focuses on expanding opportunities for women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) seeking entry into high-value export markets.

Speaking at the opening session, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to empowering women-owned businesses under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She noted that women remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, and strengthening their access to global markets is critical to achieving non-oil export diversification.

Oduwole highlighted the significant progress recorded over the past year through targeted export support initiatives.

She announced that 146 women-led businesses have already benefited from the WTO/ITC Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund, an intervention aimed at helping female entrepreneurs adopt digital tools and enhance their online presence.

“These women are now better equipped, better informed, and better positioned to enter high-value export markets,” the minister said. “Our vision is clear: to diversify our economy, empower SMEs, and elevate Nigeria as a global leader in non-oil exports.”

The minister also referenced a recent milestone in UK–Nigeria trade relations, noting that in October the United Kingdom granted Nigeria tariff relief on nearly 3,000 product lines under its Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS).

She described the development as a “major opportunity for Nigerian exporters, especially women-led MSMEs, to scale production, reduce market-entry costs, and enter one of the world’s most competitive markets.”

Oduwole emphasised that the UK–Nigeria Trade Mission is not merely a diplomatic exercise but a practical platform with direct benefits.

She outlined three central opportunities unfolding during the three-day event: expanding real-time market access, strengthening partnerships between Nigerian exporters and UK importers, and increasing the global visibility of Nigerian brands.

“When Nigerian brands are seen, they are valued. And when valued, they attract investment,” she said, urging women entrepreneurs to leverage the platform fully.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Mrs Nonye Ayeni, reaffirmed the council’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s presence in global non-oil markets.

She described the trade mission as “a celebration of shared values, mutual economic aspirations, and a commitment to inclusive and sustainable trade.”

Ayeni noted that the SheTrades Nigeria Hub, implemented by NEPC in partnership with the ITC and supported by the UK Government, has been instrumental in building the capacity of women entrepreneurs.

Through the SheTrades Commonwealth+ Programme, she said, Nigerian women-led businesses have gained access to new markets, improved product standards, and expanded export readiness.

She further highlighted NEPC’s capacity-building efforts, including training on export procedures, packaging, branding, and digital commerce. Under the council’s “Go Global, Go Certification” project, more than 400 MSMEs have received support to obtain internationally recognised certifications such as HACCP, FDA, HALAL and ISO 22000. Notably, 80 per cent of the beneficiaries are women.

“These certifications open doors to global markets and ensure our products meet international standards,” Ayeni explained.

The NEPC boss also encouraged UK investors and importers to explore Nigerian products, stressing that the country’s non-oil export sector holds vast untapped potential.

The UK–Nigeria Trade Mission continues through Thursday, offering exhibitions, B2B meetings, and sector-specific workshops tailored to exporters in agribusiness, beauty and wellness, and processed foods.