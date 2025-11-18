Katsina Govt. Summons Cleric For Islamic Law Contravention

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Katsina State Government has summoned Malam Yahaya Masusauka for allegedly contravening the general principles of Islamic law during his regular teachings and preachings.

This was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari, in a statement issued in Katsina on Tuesday by Ibrahim Almu-Gafai, his Director of Press.

According to him, the state government had earlier received complaints that Masussuka’s teachings and preaching contravened the general principles of Islamic Law.

He explained, “The government equally received another complaint from the side of Masussuka that members of Jama’atu Izalatul Bidia are insulting and threatening to attack him.

“In an attempt to address the issues, the above concerns were forwarded to the Katsina Emirate Council, where both sides were invited for a discussion.

“At the end of which, the Emir, Alhaji Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman, admonished that nobody is permitted to conduct preaching and teachings in such a way as to offend another.

“In the interest of peace and harmony, Gov. Dikko Radda had directed that Masussuka should prepare to defend himself on the allegations before a Committee of Ulamas.”

According to Faskari, henceforth, standards and guidelines will be set out, vowing, “Whoever contravenes them, then the state government will take the appropriate action on such individuals.”

The secretary of the state government further urged the public to be patient as the matter was being judiciously handled.