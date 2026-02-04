Nigeria Can Save N414bn Annually By Training Ceramic Engineers- Don

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A university don, Prof. Eguakhide Oaikhinan has said Nigeria can save over $300m annually on ceramic imports by deliberately training and empowering a new generation of ceramic and solid mineral engineers.

Oaikhinan made the assertion during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He expressed concern over the shortage of skilled professionals in ceramic engineering.

Comparing Nigeria’s production capacity with global and regional benchmarks, Oaikhinan said that China produced about 7.9 billion square metres of tiles annually, while Nigeria produced less than 40 million square metres.

He said that Egypt remained Africa’s leading ceramic producer, with little production capacity across West Africa, except for ceramic bricks in Ghana.

“Nigeria currently spends more than 300 million dollars each year importing ceramic products, while exports are estimated at about $14m , and these re-exports rather than locally manufactured.

“Industry projections suggest Nigeria could earn up to 2.1 billion dollars in ceramic exports if critical gaps are addressed,” he said.

According to him, ceramics holds significant potential to drive industrialisation, especially in rural areas, through the development of industrial clusters that can generate jobs and reduce rural-urban migration.

He identified poor infrastructure, lack of industrial clusters and the absence of locally manufactured ceramic machinery as major challenges.

He emphasised that ceramics was a highly energy-intensive industry requiring collaboration with the oil and gas sector, financial institutions and government agencies.

He also underscored the importance of specialised research and training institutions, drawing lessons from countries such as India and Turkey.

He called for a more strategic approach to international partnerships to ensure timely implementation and measurable outcomes.

Oaikhinan said sustained investment in education and capacity building would be key to repositioning the ceramic industry as a driver of industrial growth, job creation and export earnings in Nigeria.