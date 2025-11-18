Nigerian Online Newspapers Down Over Cloudflare Global Outage

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Popular Nigerian news websites, including Punch, Vanguard, Tribune, and The Sun, are currently inaccessible due to a global outage affecting Cloudflare.

Cloudflare is a major content delivery network (CDN) and DNS provider.

The outage is causing intermittent issues, with users reporting errors and difficulties accessing these websites.

Cloudflare acknowledged the issue, stating that its global network is “experiencing issues” and is working to resolve the problem. The outage has also affected other major platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, and Spotify.

ChatGPT’s site was also displaying an error message telling some users: “please unblock challenges cloudflare.com to proceed.”

The exact cause of the outage is still unknown, but Cloudflare is investigating the issue.

“We do not yet know the cause of the spike in unusual traffic. We are all hands-on deck to make sure all traffic is served without errors,” Cloudflare said in a statement on Tuesday.

About 20 per cent of all websites worldwide use Cloudflare services in some form. It is unclear how many of those websites have been affected by this outage, and to what extent.