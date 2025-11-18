Singhvi Resigns As CEO From Dangote Sugar, Mabe To Take Over

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has announced the resignation of its Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ravindra Singhvi, effective 30 November 2025, marking a major leadership transition in one of the country’s largest sugar processors.

The company disclosed this in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), notifying shareholders and the investing public of Singhvi’s departure after more than five years of steering the organisation.

Singhvi, who joined the Board on 22 May 2020, was credited with driving key investment projects, sustaining revenue growth, strengthening the management team, leading digital transformation initiatives and elevating the company’s brand profile.

The Board expressed appreciation for his leadership and strategic contributions, noting that the company recorded significant progress under his guidance.

According to the notice which was signed by the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mrs. Temitope Hassan, the Board also announced the appointment of Mr Thabo Mabe as the incoming GMD/CEO, with effect from 1 December 2025. His appointment is, however, subject to ratification by shareholders at the company’s next general meeting.

Mabe, a South African national, holds a BSc in Chemistry and Mathematics from Fort Hare University.

Advertisement

He began his career at Unilever, rising to Vice President roles across Supply Chain and Homecare before being appointed CEO of Unilever Nigeria Plc in 2010, where he expanded market share and improved operational efficiencies.

He joined the Dangote Group in 2014 as Managing Director/CEO of Dangote Flour Mills Plc, where he led a major turnaround of the business.

After the Group’s divestment from the flour arm in 2019, he moved to Dangote Rice Limited as Managing Director and later served as Managing Director of NASCON Allied Industries Plc from 2022 until his new appointment at Dangote Sugar.

With international experience across South Africa, Germany and Nigeria, and a strong track record in the Group’s food businesses, Mabe is expected to drive continuity and growth in line with the company’s long-term strategy.