Nigerian Women Losing $111bn Through Unpaid Care Work – Report

Nigerian women are losing $111bn through unpaid care work every year, a new analysis by NarratEQ has revealed.

NarratEQ is Gatefield’s gender-equality data lab, which develops journalist-ready insights and campaign-ready narratives drawn from credible data to drive public debate and policy action.

The report, which is titled “Nigerian Women Are Subsidising the Economy Through Unpaid Care Work”, was authored by Anuoluwa Bukola.

A statement sent to THE WHISTLER in Abuja on Thursday stated that the report shows that if women’s invisible labour were valued in monetary terms, it would account for 10 per cent to 39 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP.

“At the top estimate, women’s unpaid work is eight times bigger than the oil sector (4.05 per cent of GDP) and nearly three times Nigeria’s entire 2025 federal budget ($38bn).

“In simple terms, Nigerian women deliver three times more economic value in unpaid care than the government spends in a year.

“Despite this massive contribution, care work remains unrecognised and uncompensated. The average Nigerian woman spends 4.3 hours daily on unpaid care, three times more than men, who spend just 1.12 hours,” the statement stated.

Experts said this amounts to women effectively working a second full-time job that does not count in national accounts.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Caring Africa, Blessing Adesiyan, warned that the consequences go beyond gender inequality.

“For years, caring for children, the sick, or the elderly has been treated as a private duty for women. But global evidence shows that when countries fail to support care systems, economic growth slows and productivity declines,” she said.

“This warning comes as Nigeria’s ageing population is set to surge: people aged 65 and above are projected to increase 171 per cent, from 9.4 million in 2020 to 25.5 million by 2050.

“Yet the country still lacks formal childcare, eldercare, or long-term care systems to match this demographic shift,” the statement added.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, investing in the care economy could create 17 million jobs, making it one of Nigeria’s biggest potential employment growth areas.

On her part, Insights Lead at Gatefield, Farida Adamu, said unlocking the opportunity requires bold policy reforms.

“Care work remains absent from national plans, labour policies, and social protection systems. Nigeria must extend maternity leave to at least 16 weeks, guarantee a minimum of two weeks of paternity leave, and expand support for childcare and eldercare,” she said.