Nigerians Praise Ganduje For Splitting Kano Emirate
The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has received praises for splitting the state into four emirates.
The splitting of the emirate follows the passage of the bill, ‘Kano State Emirs’ Appointment and Deposition Amendment Bill 2019’ into law by the state house assembly.
The governor, who split the emirate last week, has presented the staff of office to the new emirs who will now control 34 local government councils in the state.
The new emirs are– Aminu Ado-Bayero (Bichi); Tafida Ila (Rano); Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Gaya) and Ibrahim Abubakar ll (Karaye).
The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi now controls only 10 local government councils.
Although the governor has been rebuked by some for splitting the emirate, some others have praised him for the move.
Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, who commended Ganduje, said he did the right thing.
According to him, the development was in response to the age-long desire of majority of the people of Kano.
“If the governor does not create Emirates, who will do so.
“Governor Ganduje is simply responding to the age-long and popular demand of the people of the state.
“He should be applauded for this bold and courageous action, which has been widely accepted by the broad spectrum of our people.
“Ganduje has not breached any known law by his action”, he said.
Similarly, other Nigerians have praised the governor’s action. See some reactions as gathered by THE WHISTLER below: