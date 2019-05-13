Nigerians Praise Ganduje For Splitting Kano Emirate

Advertisement

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has received praises for splitting the state into four emirates.

The splitting of the emirate follows the passage of the bill, ‘Kano State Emirs’ Appointment and Deposition Amendment Bill 2019’ into law by the state house assembly.

The governor, who split the emirate last week, has presented the staff of office to the new emirs who will now control 34 local government councils in the state.

The new emirs are– Aminu Ado-Bayero (Bichi); Tafida Ila (Rano); Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Gaya) and Ibrahim Abubakar ll (Karaye).

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi now controls only 10 local government councils.

Although the governor has been rebuked by some for splitting the emirate, some others have praised him for the move.

Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, who commended Ganduje, said he did the right thing.

According to him, the development was in response to the age-long desire of majority of the people of Kano.

“If the governor does not create Emirates, who will do so.

“Governor Ganduje is simply responding to the age-long and popular demand of the people of the state.

“He should be applauded for this bold and courageous action, which has been widely accepted by the broad spectrum of our people.

“Ganduje has not breached any known law by his action”, he said.

Similarly, other Nigerians have praised the governor’s action. See some reactions as gathered by THE WHISTLER below:

It would be hypocritical of me to criticize Ganduje for breaking up the Kano Emirate into 5.

Okochiri, of which I am a chief, only received its stool from Government less than 2 years ago.

Those who praised Wike for creating new kingdoms can't slam Ganduje. — Chief orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) May 9, 2019

… People of Kano are happy with Ganduje over the devolution of emirate, but, my Eastern people are having cifia pains over it. — Samuel Odoba (@samuelsirkelly) May 13, 2019

Oh okay, but there were other Emirates o. Just that only Kano was first Class…Zazzu Emirate is another example. What Ganduje did was to elevate the others to first class status as Sanusi. I think there are many others in several states that are or used to be so. https://t.co/IjcVWlwksc — Abu Rayyan (@Abdulrahmanleme) May 12, 2019

Whether Ganduje dethrone Emir Sanusi as Emir of Kano or not , whether he creates 10 Emirates out of Kano or not , whether he transfers Emir Sanusi to Rano or Bichi or not Allah will remain Allah and will forever sit on His throne as King of heaven and earth — MyClem Aguiyi (@MyClemo) May 12, 2019

Don't worry, Ganduje is leading the charge, 4 Emirates have been liberated in Kano. Kano people have been celebrating while those of us outside Kano are thinking Emir Sanusi's powers have been whittled. We will all celebrate when the over 30 nations in Nigeria are liberated too — Chukwuemeka Ndinojuo, PhD (@becoolholly) May 12, 2019

It is not a siege, not at all… To them, it is an independence in another dimension…



So stop deceiving yourselves, go back and read history.



Whether Ganduje divide the emirate or not someone else will do so in the future… — Sadiq Jabbo (@habujabbo) May 12, 2019

Personally I don't dabble into matters I don't understand. The Kanawas aren't even protesting in fact most I've seen are even celebrating the additional Emirates. By the way, how has Kano Emirate impacted positively on the citizens of the 44 LGAs in Kano? — Lanre Abdurrazaq (@MOAbdurrazaq) May 12, 2019