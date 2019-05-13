Twitter Reacts As Boy Drinks ‘Sniper’ Over Poor JAMB Result

Advertisement

A 22-year-old boy known as Segun has recorded himself live on Twitter taking sniper after he scored 167 in this year’s University Matriculation Examination,UME, organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

He took his Twitter handle to tell his story, saying he tried the UME for a couple of years but had no sponsor, and decided to drink sniper because he was depressed. He is currently battling for his life.

Below are some of the reactions:

@adisa_flakky:Yes, he failed Jamb four times, and he drank sniper. Have you ever been there before? Intense sadness? anxiety? anger? Dwelling in a long lasting mistake hoping you won’t ever recover from it? HOPELESSNESS? If no, just STFU and pray for segun.†

@aprilgains:I read the story of Segun & it brought tears to my eyes.. Now drinking sniper just to end his life.

@koulibale: Maybe this segun guy watched this yoruba movie on AFMY like two days ago where one pained woman killed her husband, his mistress and the kids with sniper.Why would they allow such movie to be aired anyways?

@Ocaffor: This Segun story sha New sniper is 500 Peak milk 50 Has data for Twitter and live stream, yet is na to hungry man. Nice bed, sheets, a pillow, Isi Agu shirt (OK lemme be serious), gets attention, take sniper… I must say it’s a foolish stunt at gaining pity. No one owes you..

@bestdave24: Today I’m a psychologist. Do you care to know how many times I write JAMB? Six good times. #Segun have no business drinking sniper. I can’t die because of Jamb this life wey sweet

@IAmMooree:This Segun suicide video is a poorly orchestrated pity party in my honest opinion. Thing is this guy never intended to take his life in the first instance. And that is clearly shown in the fact that he didn’t drink that sniper in the video. He tasted a little after mixing 1/3

@JorgeMafeng:Ok, the rate at which young people commit suicide these days by drinking sniper is alarming.

Just last Sunday, my VC’s son committed suicide by drinking sniper, and now Segun tried too??

Suicide is never an option or a solution.A ban should be placed on sniper!

@Jhummy13:”That segun guy is stupi….” , “cuz of ordinary jamb” , “he for don take just sniper without milk ” , “me that wrote jamb 6 times did I die” “only cowards commit suicide ” ,”anything for cloth sha” Can you shut up ???? Go to bed if you have nothing meaningful to say

@avvypapy:This Segun stunt of consuming sniper bcos of low jamb score is crazy. We should always focus on what we love about ourselves to up our vibration and frequency to prevent diving into the realm of depression,

@_KvngKortez:Suicide is never an option, watch #Segun drink sniper tonight brought back the painful memory of losing one of ours 6 years ago to something similar.

@segalink:Segun live-streamed (as alleged) his attempt at suicide by drinking Sniper because he didn’t make JAMB cut off. This is scary. It is ominous. It tells a lot about our future as a country based on this trajectory. I heard this threat once from my own nephew while being pressured.

@vicktordgod:JAMB Wasn’t The Factor, It Was Just One Of The Reasons. Until We Begin To See Depression As A Deep Cut To The Soul From Diverse Mistakes, Circumstances, Missed Opportunities, Heartbreaks, And Broken Expectations. The Young Man Died Himself, Sniper Was Just The Tool #segun Be Fyn

@Ashaice:As far as I’m concerned, the sale of sniper and every other pesticide/herbicide should be banned or atleast immensely controlled. Segun’s case is both painful and pitiful, how many more persons will we loose before something is done?

@Ojere5:#instead of me to commit suicide bcos of jamb scores I would quietly submit my self to my younger brother for money ritual.segun why sniper?

@AnettaStephen:Going through tweets about Segun and all I can see is stupid people that has phones. Do you know what it means to not feel well mentally? How dare you judge? A ban should be placed on both Jamb and sniper. #jambisruininglives

@DonaldBlessing:Honestly, they have a point and the Segun guy is a weakling. If he wanted to kill himself, why drink sniper with milk? He is a coward.

@adisa_flakky: segun commits suicide with sniper cos he failed jamb four times, so bad.

@tundebadmus459:I think is high time the govt looks into this thing called Sniper…Its easily accessible for suicide which suppose not to be….Prayer and thought with Segun u going to pull thru bro.We all know it’s not easy to survive in this country but Suicide is not an option nigga

@yungc_image:#sniper gats to see this guy and give segun ambassador of sniper the guy don do advert for them 😂😂no easy

@Fortunefilmzng:The moment I started seeing SNIPER and SUICIDE this morning I knew something was wrong, then I saw Segun’s video.

It feels very hurt what people go through, a young person of Segun’s age needs support and it can be very frustrating when you have to cater for all your need alone

@TEGSTITCHES:But really is it by force to take jamb b4 gaining admission, Haven’t people heard about part-time, Dli, or even Noun, It painful hearing Segun drank sniper just because of Jamb. I took Part time b4 I gained admission and cross to full time and now am serving.

@Greenwitch44:Amidst the attempted suicide by segun who decided to drink sniper after getting a low score of 167 in JAMB, suicide is becoming an easy option for any difficulty people are passing through in life it high time parents,religious & traditional leaders start adressing it seriously .

@Blackson_Benny:have money, why not go there to donate yours before drinking sniper…

You failed jamb while some people doesn’t have money to do O’level exams.

You’ve got a roof over your head, a mattress in your room and money to get sniper and milk, Dude! Get well soon Segun.

@iamtheosazee:Segun drank sniper because of jamb score, you guys want us to donate pity? If he survives, he should know that there is more disappointment ahead. Me that lost my uncle who supports me on December 31st 2016, same day I lost my job, same day my girlfriend broke up with me,i no die