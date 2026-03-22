NLC Rejects N6tn Bailout, Demands Energy Sector Reform

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The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the proposed N6tn bailout for power generation companies, saying repeated financial interventions have not improved electricity supply nationwide.

The NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, who said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, called for urgent structural reforms in the energy sector.

“The proposed N6tn bailout is a mere symptom of deeper structural failures in the power sector, and repeated financial interventions have not translated into improved electricity supply for Nigerians.

“We cannot continue to deploy public funds to sustain a fundamentally flawed system, while ordinary citizens bear the burden of inefficiency through high tariffs and persistent outages,” he added.

Ajaero urged the Federal Government to merge the Ministries of Petroleum and Power to create a unified Ministry of Energy for better coordination.

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He said the current separation of the sectors had led to inefficiencies, particularly in gas supply for thermal power generation.

According to him, an integrated energy framework will prioritise domestic electricity needs and enhance national development.

The NLC president also called for a halt to the proposed bailout, insisting public funds should not support what it described as failed private investments.

“Electricity must be treated as a social service and a fundamental right, not a profit-driven commodity, if Nigeria is to achieve affordable and reliable power supply.

“The current framework places undue burden on citizens, and reform must prioritise service delivery, public interest and the overall welfare of Nigerian workers,” he added.

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He noted that electricity should be treated as a social service, not a profit-driven commodity, to ensure an affordable and reliable power supply.

He urged the government to convene a stakeholders’ summit to develop a people-centred roadmap for the power sector.

Ajaero said that there was need for policies that promote public interest, energy security and improved welfare for Nigerian workers and citizens.